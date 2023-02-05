South Africa’s Vice President David Mabuza resigns

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-The vice president of South Africa David Mabuza has resigned as Deputy President of the country following weeks of speculations about his resignation.

Mabuza confirmed his decision of stepping down on Saturday, February 4, 2023 during his brother’s burial service in Mpumalanga.

“The President will announce that Mabuza has left. I promised you that I will respect the President until I leave. I hope that those who are coming in will also respect the President,” said Mabuza in a statement.

Mabuza has been Deputy President since February 2018 and his resignation comes after Mabuza failed to make a comeback as Ramaphosa’s deputy in the ANC as per the results of the party’s national conference in December.

He is expected to be replaced by Paul Mashatile, who was recently elected as Deputy President of the ruling African National Congress.

Reports suggest that Mabuza submitted his resignation to Ramaphosa’s office on Wednesday morning, however the president will make the announcement after Mashatile has been sworn in as an MP, to allow him to take over as deputy president as the president can only appoints his deputy from serving MPs.

According to News24, Mashatile, former treasurer of the party and former secretary general, is expected to be sworn in next Monday in Cape Town.

Before becoming the Deputy President of the ANC in 2017, Mabuza served as Deputy Chairperson of the ANC Mpumalanga Province in 2005 and MEC for Road and Transport from 2007 to 200.

Prior to this, he was also the chairperson of the ANC Mpumalanga in 2008 and MEC for Agriculture and Land Administration from 2008 to 6 May 2009 before becoming the leader of government business in the Mpumalanga Legislature in 2007.

