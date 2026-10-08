Thales selected by Royal Air Maroc to digitalise flight operations with AvioBook Flight

Thales is proud to support Royal Air Maroc’s ambitious growth strategy with scalable, future-ready digital solutions that enhance operational excellence and long-term sustainability.

Under this 5-year agreement, pilots across Royal Air Maroc aircraft will be equipped with AvioBook Flight, the cutting-edge Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) solution, developed by AvioBook, a Thales Group company.

With AvioBook Flight, the airline will enhance operational efficiency, support fuel optimisation, and streamline pilot and ground staff workflows.

MARRAKECH, Morocco, 08 Octobre 2026 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ – Through this new contract, Thales will provide Royal Air Maroc with the most innovative Electronic Flight Bag technology platform in the industry. AvioBook Flight is the only fully-integrated Electronic Flight Bag solution on the market that streamlines and enhances efficiency across every phase of flight operations – before, during, and after each flight.

AvioBook Flight’s comprehensive software is designed to mitigate safety risks, enhance compliance, add technology redundancy and resiliency, and increase environmental sustainability, while enabling shorter turnaround times. Drawing on more than a decade of experience, AvioBook Flight is a proven solution that sets itself apart through seamless integration with back-office systems and functionalities tailored to meet users’ real-world needs. AvioBook has extensive experience in the development of adaptable and flexible solutions, with previous implementations on 70 airlines around the world.

This contract marks a new milestone in the long-standing partnership between Thales and Royal Air Maroc, notably in In-flight Entertainment, maintenance and cybersecurity.

The announcement comes as Thales takes part in the Marrakech Airshow 2026, held from 7 to 10 October at the Royal Moroccan Air Force Base in Marrakech. At this 8th edition of the show, Thales is presenting its latest solutions for civil aviation, defence and cyber & digital, and meeting with its Moroccan customers and partners, reaffirming its commitment to the development of the Kingdom’s aerospace ecosystem.

“We are proud to provide Royal Air Maroc with our market-leading software solutions that align with the airline’s ambitious digitalisation and expansion plans as they grow their fleet to 200 aircraft by 2037. We look forward to contributing to the airline’s evolution, positioning high technology at the heart of its development.” Frédéric Dru, CEO AvioBook, a Thales Group Company.

“This agreement reflects Thales’ long-standing commitment to Morocco and to supporting the Kingdom’s ambitions. As Royal Air Maroc pursues its fleet expansion and strengthens its role as a leading carrier, we are proud to contribute with scalable digital solutions that enhance competitiveness, operational excellence and sustainability. Through innovation and local engagement, Thales remains fully aligned with Morocco’s vision for a modern, resilient and globally connected aviation sector.” Yan Levy, CEO of Thales in Morocco

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Thales

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services addresses several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group invests more than €4 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum and cloud technologies.

Thales has more than 83,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2024, the Group generated sales of €20.6 billion.

About Thales in Morrocco

Thales has been present in Morocco for over 40 years in the Defence, Public Security and Civil Aviation markets, through its headquarters in Rabat, T3DM factory, and cybersecurity center in Casablanca. Thales maintains close ties with SMEs and universities and is part of leading professional associations.

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