Why embattled businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry still treated with glove hands despite dangerous impunity display?

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s fragile democracy and economy are being tested by the unchecked impunity of the Blantyre-based businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry.

His long trail of scandals, from fraudulent procurement deals to forex externalisation and land grabs, is not just about one individual’s misconduct.

It is about the failure of institutions to act decisively, and how those delays erode both the economy and the justice system.

Despite overwhelming evidence of fraud, including the diversion of goods under Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) Phase 9, authorities have been slow to prosecute Chaudhry.

Civil suits have been initiated, but criminal accountability remains elusive. He, alongside his wife, even obtained stay orders against their arrest, highlighting how legal technicalities are exploited to delay justice.

Economic experts have urged State agencies to act decisively to stop fraudulent contracts and tariff abuses to slip through unchecked.

The economic damage is equally severe. Chaudhry admitted to paying for a vehicle abroad in pounds, draining Malawi’s foreign reserves and weakening the kwacha.

Sentinel Exports is suing him for US$1.6 million in unpaid dues, despite full payment from the Malawi Police Service, a direct loss to both suppliers and the credibility of government procurement.

His under-declaration of property values and transfer of land into trusts at negligible duty rates undermines tax collection and the integrity of land laws.

Each delay emboldens impunity. Public trust in the justice system erodes when high-profile offenders evade accountability. Economic confidence weakens as fraudulent actors exploit loopholes unchecked.

Governance experts argue that Malawi’s institutions are at a crossroads. If the law enforcement agencies fail to act decisively, fraud becomes normalised, the rule of law is undermined, and the economy continues to bleed resources through corruption and externalisation.

The longer authorities delay, the deeper the damage. Decisive action, prosecution, asset recovery, and systemic reforms, is the only way to restore public trust and safeguard Malawi’s future.

Chaudhry is also accused of perjury, having lied before the court in a sworn statement that he was a diplomat wĥen he was not.

He also believed to have held two Malawian passports, ordinary one and diplomatic, having presented false information to public officers.

Former Minister of Home Affairs, Uladi Mussa, got convicted and jailed for abuse of office, including inssuance of citizenships without following due process to individuals such as Chaudhry.

Of late, Chaudhry, entrenched himself in Malawi’s Kanengo Northgate Project by partnering with GM Properties Limited, a company already notorious for questionable land transactions.

For observers, this alliance was no accident. Chaudhry, described by critics as a manipulator, sought out a partner with a track record of shady dealings.

GM Properties, founded by the late Gaudy Maluza, had long been dogged by controversy. Its flagship venture in Lilongwe’s Area 26 promised a “Communal Village” of 1,800 executive homes, a shopping mall, and a golf course.

Backed by Shelter Afrique financing, the project was billed as transformative early 2005. Yet, years later, only a handful of houses stood.

Villagers from Kuliyani, Mwambakanthu, and Kwindanguwo, whose customary land was absorbed into the estate, complained they were displaced without compensation.

Court battles dragged on as families fought to reclaim their rights, accusing GM Properties of dishonesty and exploitation.

The Ministry of Lands itself admitted irregularities in how GM Properties obtained title deeds for Area 26 land.

Officials conceded that the company may have been wrongly issued ownership documents despite a High Court order requiring compensation first.

Instead of fulfilling obligations, GM Properties issued eviction notices, sparking outrage among residents and governance activists.

Land experts argued that this case epitomised how developers exploit weak institutions to dispossess vulnerable communities.

It was into this environment that Chaudhry stepped in after Maluza’s death in 2014.

According to Maluza’s heirs, Chaudhry manipulated ownership structures of GM Properties and diverted investments, effectively defrauding the estate of capital poured into the Northgate project.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not necessarily of the Maravi Post or Editor