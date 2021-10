BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Information reaching The Maravi Post reveals that opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region Governor Charles Mchacha has been hacked by unknown people.

Mchacha alleges that 15 people attacked him with panga knives when he was about to enter his house at Bvumbwe, Thyolo District.

He is currently at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre receiving treatment.

More to come….