BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Former Chief Justice of Malawi, Lovemore Munlo died on August 19, 2021 at Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Mnulo death comes a week after he got admitted alongside his brother who also passed away last week.

He was appointed Chief Justice of Malawi in 2007 by the then President Bingu wa Mutharika. He served as Chief Justice until he retired in 2013.

Munlo however contested for the presidency of the Malawi Congress Party where he lost to Lazarus Chakwera who is now President of Malawi.

Before his appointment as Chief Justice, he served in various portfolios in government such as Minister of Justice and Attorney General (1993 to 1994), Justice of the High Court of Malawi (1990 to 1992); Director of Public Prosecutions (1984 to 1987); Senior State Advocate (1980 to 1984) and State Advocate (1976 to 1980).

Munlo was educated at the University of Malawi, where he obtained a LL.B. degree in 1976, and the University of London, where he was awarded a LL.M. degree in 1989.

He has died just over a week after the death of his young brother Isaac Munlo who died of Covid-19 at Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in on social media for the former Chief Justice.

“Very heartbreaking to the Munlo family and the entire nation. Losing three members of the family within 3 months what a terrible experience. May the Lord be with the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said one person.