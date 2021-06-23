ABUJA-(MaraviPost)-Cleaners at the National Assembly had to use containers to scoop water out of the NASS chambers after the roof began to leak following a heavy downpour in Abuja on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 morning.

Most affected was the foyer of the White House.

Cleaners were immediately deployed and was seen mopping and drying up the chamber which became flooded.

Some Senators already in Chambers came out to have a view of the development.

Recall that National Assembly had earmarked N37billion in the 2021 budget for repair of the complex although Nigerians have expressed outrage over amount said to be more that the amount used to construct the building.

Source:https://www.expressiveinfo.com