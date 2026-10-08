Kabambe calls for end to politics of hate

By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-United Transformation Movement (UTM) president Dalitso Kabambe has called for an end to what he describes as politics of hate and division, saying Malawi’s challenges affect citizens regardless of their political affiliation.

In a message shared on his official Facebook page,Kabambe says the country does not belong only to those in power, but to all Malawians, including those who voted for the government, those who voted against it and those who did not vote.

He says the success of the country is a shared responsibility and warns that citizens should not celebrate the failure of a government simply because they belong to the opposition.

“For too long, we have practised the politics of hate. We have treated one another as enemies simply because we support different parties,” says Kabambe.

The UTM president says when a government fails, the consequences are felt not only by those in power but also by ordinary citizens struggling to access medicines, find jobs, obtain foreign exchange and access reliable water and electricity.

Kabambe says winning an election should not be regarded as a trophy, but as a responsibility to unite the country, serve its people and work towards a better future.

He also says being in opposition should not mean wishing for the failure of the country.

“The people in power may be our political opponents, but the country is not theirs alone and its problems do not stop at party lines,” he says.

The former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor says Malawi is currently facing challenges including shortages of foreign exchange, medicines, water and electricity, as well as limited employment opportunities and high national debt.

He says these challenges should not be turned into political weapons, arguing that behind every economic statistic is a Malawian trying to support a family, care for a loved one or maintain hope for a better future.

“A nation cannot build its future on the ruins of another’s defeat,” says Kabambe.

He warns that wishing for a government to fail in the hope of gaining political power will leave the next administration with an even deeper crisis.

Kabambe has since called for a different approach to politics in which political parties can disagree and hold those in power accountable without wishing for the country to suffer.

He says rebuilding Malawi requires the participation of citizens, communities and political parties across the political divide.

Kabambe describes Malawi as a shared inheritance that should be protected, repaired and passed on to future generations in a stronger condition.

The UTM leader has also called for politics rooted in responsibility, compassion and a shared national purpose.

“Let us stop asking which party will benefit from the country’s pain and start asking how we can end it.

“Because when our country rises, we all rise. And when it falls, none of us can truly stand apart,” he says.