Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima is the latest high-profile Malawian to join and endorse Standard Bank’s “Be More” 21 km marathon coming up this Sunday in Lilongwe.

Sporty and youthful Chilima, a fitness enthusiast and basketball player announced the decision to race during a routine gym work-out in the administrative capital, Lilongwe.

The Vice President said in order to get the best out of a fitness and working out regime, one has to do it in stages.

“Begin with baby steps, walk run, sprint and eventually come back to the routine you started with. There are two things that one has to bear in mind when taking this journey. It’s a lifestyle change and you have to do it forever. You can’t stop midway so let it become part of your life You simply must keep on moving forward,” he said.

He encouraged Malawians to keep fit and maintain their health by nurturing themselves through regular exercise.

“Our bodies are the best God-given gifts. These we must look after and invest in accordingly. And whatever the hurdle, do not put away the need to exercise. Do not be satisfied with minimal achievements, learn to be and do more to move our beloved country, Malawi forward,” he said.

Chilima joins other high-profile individuals, including Lilongwe City Mayor Dr. Desmond Bikoko, academic LUANAR Professor Emmanuel Kaunda and other prominent professionals in the race, a race whose goal is to raise funds for Keeping the Girl Child in while promoting wellness.

To the Vice President, Be More means a number of things: First, to push towards your goal, to achieve extraordinary things, second, to go beyond what you do normally and thus go the extra mile and third, to encourage other people to deliver more.

“Be more race is a signature race for the people of Malawi, it’s the first time that road actually meets nature in this manner. It is a race from modern times that takes runners back into nature and back to the modern day and as nation we must all be proud as it’s the first time not just in Malawi but in Africa”….

• The Be More Race will be from the starting point- financial hub Standard Bank City centre

• Passing the Reserve Bank of Malawi

• Passing Wild Life Sanctuary

• Passing Parliament

• Passing the embassies –USA, South Africa, Great Britain, Chinese

• Passing the Bingu wa Mutharika international convention centre

• Passing Presidential Villas

• Passing the Kamuzu Presidential Palace

• NATURE

• Enter into the dusty African road

• That takes you into the scenic Kumbali Lodge (where the 21 km, 10km and family 5km run/walk will take place) Where you finish at the Standard Bank Race Village – Our aim is to give runners an experience of Lilongwe by touching the key national landmarks before finishing off with a true Africa experience of nature at the city’s outskirts at Kumbali Country Lodge.

Over K2.5 million is up for grabs for the top three winners for men and women of the 21-kilometre race.