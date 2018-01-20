LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading Smartphone and network provider Airtel Malawi on Friday launched 4G technology for faster and data connectivity.

This is an improvement from 3.7G technology that the company’s customers have been enjoying for a year.

With a 4G powered phone or tablet, subscribers will be able to enjoy faster internet usage at homes, offices while also traveling.

The innovation has also come along with 4G MiFi that connects to 10 people and enable them stream their favourite online movies and videos.

The 4G technology will be currently enjoyed in the major cities of Malawi including Lilongwe and Blantyre before rolling across the nation in a few weeks time.

Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe after the launch that 4G network layer enriches the experience of mobile application users and consequently drives innovations for business.

Kamoto assured customers of the quality services provision on the network saying using the innovation life will be better for internet connectivity than ever before.

“With right connected devices, where customers can manage home equipment in the home from a mobile App while they are away. Our customers’ life style will change forever. We are now getting in the world of the internet of things,” excited Kamoto.

Nicholas Dausi, Information Minister who presided over the 4G network launch said government was excited with the innovation as the public will be accessing fast internet for business transactions.

Dausi assured Airtel for his ministry’s commitment and support on infrastructure development in areas where network coverage still facing challenges.

The minister therefore asked all telecommunication companies in the country to improve their network coverage amid the general public concerns.

“The launch of Airtel’s 4G internet is evidence of our commitment to ensuring that majority of Malawians should have access to high-quality telecommunications and data usage.

“To Airtel and other players in the market, today you have launched 4G; however, do not be comfortable in this space. I challenge you to continue to bring us more innovative technologies and products,” urges Dausi.