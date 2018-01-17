GABORONE-(MaraviPost)-The Gaborone High Court in Botswana on Wednesday ordered the police not to close down the Enlightening Christian Gathering (ECG) church branches unless there is express authority from the minister.

This means the Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s ECG churches in that country will be freely to operate.

The development comes a week after international media, the BBC reportedly on the matter.

The Maravi Post has quoted The Voice Newspaper Botswana which ECG church members have lauded their God for the fight against the hand of the devil.

Belle Ken Magama wrote; “We are serving the living God. He will never forsaken nor put us to shame. This is the year of Angel Gabriel. We are touchable…..eeeeeee power”.

“If you touch me by mistake you die by correction. Touch not anointed,” Olennetse Terry France chipped in as quoted by The Voice Newspaper Botswana.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Malawi-born, has churches in Ghana, South Africa, USA and Malawi, claims to have cured people of HIV and brought people back from the dead, South Africa’s Mail & Guardian reports.

Predicted the UK would split, “states” would fight and it would descend into “chaos”, the Maravi Post said in a report earlier last year. However, at the close of 2017, thee Post nominated him Person of the year.

Prophet Bushiri, who has more than 2.3 million likes on Facebook and filled Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on New Year’s Eve with 100,000 people.