By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) this week listed universities that are accredited and therefore permitted to operate freely in the Malawi; the agency, which was established by Act No. 15 of 2011 to regulate higher education in Malawi, also listed universities in other stages such as unaccredited and even unregistered.

The Council’s powers and functions include registration and accreditation of higher education institutions. It also identifies unregistered and unscrupulous providers of higher education.

According to the Press Release, sources on social media,

The following higher education institutions are unregistered and have been told to either close down, seek registration or face penalties and jail term according to the law:

Shareworld Open University (Mzuzu)

Beston College

Cyprus Institute of Marketing

Cypress International Institute for Academic Excellence

Central Christian University

Jerusalem University

Amity University

Azteca University

Asum Islamic College

Western University

University of Southern Africa

Karonga Polytechnic

Christian Leadership University



The following higher education institutions failed assessment for accreditation and are therefore unaccredited:



Blantyre International University

Exploits University

Share World Open University

Skyway University

Riverton University

Columbia Commonwealth University

Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute (ESAMI)

Montfort SNE College



The following higher education institutions are new institutions which are consolidating their systems and processes and are unaccredited:

UNICAF University

Malawi Institute of Management (MIM)

Lake Malawi Anglican University

Millennium University

University of Lilongwe

University of Blantyre Synod



The following higher education institutions are just provisionally registered but are unaccredited:

Islamic Online University

Zomba Theological College

Evangelical Bible College

Jubilee University



5.The following higher education institutions are accredited:

College of Medicine

Mzuzu University

Malawi University of Science and Technology

Kamuzu College of Nursing

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources

Catholic University of Malawi

DMI St John the Baptist University

Nkhoma University

Livingstonia University

Daeyang University

Pentecostal Life University

Malawi Assemblies of God University

Malawi Adventist University

Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA)

Malawi College of Accountancy

For more information and clarification, please contact the NCHE CEO on:

Telephone: 01 755 884

Email: info@nche.ac.mw