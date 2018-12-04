By Nenenji Mlangeni
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) this week listed universities that are accredited and therefore permitted to operate freely in the Malawi; the agency, which was established by Act No. 15 of 2011 to regulate higher education in Malawi, also listed universities in other stages such as unaccredited and even unregistered.
The Council’s powers and functions include registration and accreditation of higher education institutions. It also identifies unregistered and unscrupulous providers of higher education.
According to the Press Release, sources on social media,
- The following higher education institutions are unregistered and have been told to either close down, seek registration or face penalties and jail term according to the law:
- Shareworld Open University (Mzuzu)
- Beston College
- Cyprus Institute of Marketing
- Cypress International Institute for Academic Excellence
- Central Christian University
- Jerusalem University
- Amity University
- Azteca University
- Asum Islamic College
- Western University
- University of Southern Africa
- Karonga Polytechnic
- Christian Leadership University
- The following higher education institutions failed assessment for accreditation and are therefore unaccredited:
- Blantyre International University
- Exploits University
- Share World Open University
- Skyway University
- Riverton University
- Columbia Commonwealth University
- Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute (ESAMI)
- Montfort SNE College
- The following higher education institutions are new institutions which are consolidating their systems and processes and are unaccredited:
- UNICAF University
- Malawi Institute of Management (MIM)
- Lake Malawi Anglican University
- Millennium University
- University of Lilongwe
- University of Blantyre Synod
- The following higher education institutions are just provisionally registered but are unaccredited:
- Islamic Online University
- Zomba Theological College
- Evangelical Bible College
- Jubilee University
5.The following higher education institutions are accredited:
- College of Medicine
- Mzuzu University
- Malawi University of Science and Technology
- Kamuzu College of Nursing
- Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources
- Catholic University of Malawi
- DMI St John the Baptist University
- Nkhoma University
- Livingstonia University
- Daeyang University
- Pentecostal Life University
- Malawi Assemblies of God University
- Malawi Adventist University
- Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA)
- Malawi College of Accountancy
For more information and clarification, please contact the NCHE CEO on:
Telephone: 01 755 884
Email: info@nche.ac.mw