Malawi’s Vice President, Dr. Saulos Chilima has described the late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama as a gifted person and a blessing to many people in the country.

Speaking on behalf of President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Wednesday at St. Joseph Demonstration Primary School ground during a funeral mass of the late Bishop Kanyama, Chilima said there were several issues that everyone could learn from, from Bishop Kanyama’s life.

The VP said the late Bishop Kanyama was a man with love, humility and was patient, honest and loved the truth.

“Late Bishop Kanyama loved God so much. He believed in the teachings of Jesus Christ and John the Baptist.

“Though Bishop Kanyama was educated, he still loved reading books and he was a multitalented person as he was also good in football,” said Chilima.

The Vice President also said that the late bishop showed love to her mother as he used to visit her now and again and he died while loving and taking care of his mother at the village.

“In that way, President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is inspired with what late Bishop Kanyama was doing to her mother and the president has condoled late Kanyama’s mother with one million kwacha,” Chilima announced.

He, therefore, urged members of Dedza Diocese to remain united and show love to each other as they are remembering late Bishop Kanyama.

Speaking earlier, the representative of Dedza Diocese, Father Isaac Mwazambumba, said that the late Bishop Kanyama would be remembered for his love to God as well as to people.

“Though Bishop Kanyama was sick, he was still serving God and taking care of his members at the church. He was a man of love and was patient,” Mwazambumba explained.

The late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama was born on December 25, 1962 at Kanyama Village in Traditional Authority Kasumbu in Dedza.

He followed his priestly studies at St. Anthony Kachebere Major Seminary where he was awarded a Diploma in Philosophy before moving to St Peter’s Major Seminary where he studied Theology and was awarded a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology.

He was ordained Priest on August 4, 1990 at Mtendere Parish in Dedza where his parents settled. He served as a Lecturer at St. Kizito Minor Seminary in the same diocese from 1990 to 1992.

From 1992 to 1996, the late Bishop Kanyama studied at the Pontifical University of Urbaniana in Rome where he was awarded a Licentiate and Doctorate Degree in Philosophy.

After his studies, he was appointed Lecturer in Philosophy at St. Anthony Kachebere Major Seminary in Mchinji where he also served in the office of the Acting Rector for six years.

As a priest, the late Bishop Kanyama served as Parish Priest in Ntcheu and was appointed Bishop of the Diocese (Dedza) by Pope Benedict the XVI on 4th July, 2007.

He was consecrated and installed Bishop on October 6, 2007 at Bembeke Cathedral, succeeding Bishop Remi Ste-Marie who had been transferred to Lilongwe Diocese by then.

He also held different positions at Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) and the Catholic University of Malawi.

The Late Bishop Emmanuel Kanyama died in the morning of 17th February, 2018 at Kapiri Mission Hospital in Mchinji District.