AFORD President Enoch Chihana has been restrained from his position by the Lilongwe high court on Thursday after challenged by some party’s senior members.

According to report, four senior AFORD members that include Dan Msowoya, Christopher Ritchie, Owen Mumba and Earnest Kanyanya through their lawyer, Titus Mvalo of Mvalo asked the court to stop Chihana as the party President following the expiry of his term on 8 September, 2017.

Lilongwe high court judge Justice Mkandawire further ordered the AFORD to hold the national convention before end of December, 2017 in line with AFORD constitution.

“After hearing both side, I hereby nullifying all the decisions that Enoch Chihana has been making on the capacity of AFORD President since the expiry of his term on 8th September, 2017,” said Mkandawire in his judgment.

Chihana who is accused for inciting violence in the party by AFORD members shifted the date of the convention from 16 December, 2017 to April next year soon after the Karonga central legislature, Frank Mwenifumbo shown interest to challenge him on the convention,

It is alleged that Chihana does not want anyone to lead the party which was started by his late father, Thom Chihana.

Since Mwenifumbo declared his interest to compete Chihana during the convention, three senior members of the party including the general secretary general were severely attacked by Chihana’s driver and bodyguard.

Effort to talk to Chihana part provide futile as his mobile phone was out of reached.

Recently, some AFORD senior members threatened to fire Chihana for allegedly causing violent in the party.