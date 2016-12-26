Mired in Lake Malawi disagreements. Tanzania and Malawi are expected to partner in a joint project on irrigation where a total of 600 hectares will be developed, with 3000 farms in each country

The implementation of the projects follow agreement over development for Songwe River Basin (SRBDP), signed by the Minister for Water and Irrigation, Gerson Lwenge and Malawian Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, George Chaponda.

Speaking after the signing of the agreement, Lwenge pointed out that the project is expected to cost the two countries more than $500 million.

He said that the project will benefit seven districts in the two countries. On the Tanzanian side the five districts are Kyela, Ileje, Mbeya, Momba and Mbozi.

In Malawi, the minister said, the project will be implemented in the two districts of Chitipa and Kalonga, adding that this will go hand in hand with the construction of dams and modern irrigation schemes.