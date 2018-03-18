By Saunders Jumah

The corruption and state looting fighters group is in support of all organizations and citizens who are calling for firing of minister of finance Goodall Gondwe and his co-accomplice Kondwani Nakhumwa for taking Malawi as a business entity of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Peter Mutharika.

Our elders have fought against corruption and state looting ever since 1994 we cannot let this vice continue on a daily basis.

DPP and Peter Mutharika came into the government knowing what needed to be done, they were well aware of the vandalization Malawi had gone through under them with Bingu Wa Mutharika as a leader.

Our taxes and development funds to the tune of MK577 billion got stolen during its rule from 2005 to 2012 when Bingu Wa Mutharika died of cardiac arrest.

Out of sympathy and because of grieving minds Peter Mutharika was voted in power hoping he was going to reverse the situation taking in mind that the two year stint of Joyce Banda did not make any difference “Cash gate” continued unabated.

Malawians thought Peter Mutharika will be ashamed taking in mind how citizens mourned his brother with respect and dignity despite his worse performance towards his end.

Without shame Peter Mutharika has showed his lack of leadership qualities, he has vandalized Malawi with the assistance of those that sided with him when he carried out the unsuccessful “coup de tat”.

He is acting and has acted exactly what a foreigner will do in a foreign country vandalizing and looting all resources of the nation and wired it all into offshore accounts.

Without shame he is building another Ndata mansion in competition with his brother using tax payers money. The Mutharikas have made Malawians vulnerable and poor more than we were when UDF and Bakili Muluzi left the government.

Malawi has become more poorer and useless hence everyone with means is fleeing the country in pursuit for better life. Citizens living in the country are living in hell, no medicine in hospitals yet billions are swindled going into the pockets of those who clap hands and serve Peter Mutharika.

Thieves and vandalizers belonging to DPP and president Peter Mutharika’s tribe are sacred cows that cannot taste justice even if they are caught red handed:- Richard Makondi, George Chaponda, Lloyd Muhara, killers of Robert Chasowa, Issa Njaunju and those who massacred 20 commoners in 2011.

Chief Executives, Principal Secretaries, Members of Parliament, Business people that corroborate and collaborate in corrupt and looting practices are the untouchables under president Peter Mutharika and his ruling party.

Enemies of state are those who expoze and reveal their dirty deals and illicit actions. Malawi has turned into a Mafia state of gangsterism. Instead of Peter Mutharika defending the nation state he is defending and promoting thieves. Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara wanted to spend MK64 million for office furniture with the supplier of his choosing but Peter Mutharika never acted despite obvious evidence that this was corrupt procurement.

In four years under Peter Mutharika rule MK90 billion is unaccounted and missing. No one has been apprehended or questioned.

The issue that has destroyed the reputation of the multiparty parliament where Ministers of Finance and Local government Goodall Gondwe and Kondwani Nakhumwa are found wanting for using the funds to distribute to 86 members who supported the veto against reform bill 50+1 is being twisted with different statements to back their evil plans of using tax payers money to suit their political shineniganism and chauvinism.

Instead of coming clear to apologize for wrong doing they are still defending their evil against the citizens. Many quarters have called for the firing of the said ministers but the head of state who assume the power to fire and hire is quite (like minister like president; all are the same).

Those who follow the ideology of theft, vandalism, corruption and state looting are busy 24/7 defending DPP and president Peter Mutharika with ammunition of backing, killing, kidnapping, brutality and threatening.

What they are failing to know is that the number of citizens on their side is thinning each and every day, out of fear they pretend they are with Mutharika and DPP.

Those who like to steal and vandalism are in DPP to milk what they can before citizens move them out.

DPP and Peter Mutharika must know if they do not stop corruption and state looting, vandalism and theft of public money only thieves and gangsters will vote for them come 2019.

All those that are against the evil of theft and corruption particularly those at the receiving end in the rural areas will not vote them back into the government.

MAENGA is well informed of the plot that DPP and president Peter Mutharika are planning to make themselves remain in power. We know what is happening in China and are aware of the tricks being applied through Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

The pain of citizens will not continue beyond 2019.

MAENGA caution those that will takeover to brave themselves as MAENGA will not tolerate or accept replacing thieves with thieves.

Therefore the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Lazarus Chakwera, PP and Joyce Banda, UDF and Atupele Muluzi, Umodzi and John Chisi, LCP and Sally Kumwenda, ADD and Cassim Chilumpha are warned to know MAENGA will not give space or chance to looters and vandalism in Malawi again.

Saunders Jumah the Utopian

Commandant General “Corruption and State looting Fighters”.

MALAWI ENGAGEMENT GROUP [MAENGA]