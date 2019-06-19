Malawi breaks record of having Female Speaker, Catherine Gotani Hara

By Richard Kayenda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-For the first time in the history of this country, a female member of parliament becomes the Speaker of the General Assembly. Catherine Gotani Hara, a Member of Parliament (MP) on Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket has her name written down the history of Malawi as the first female speaker of the national assembly.

On Wednesday afternoon, members of parliaments went to vote for Speaker of the Parliment who will lead their deliberations in the next five year term.

Hara came first with 97 votes in her favour after defeating Esther Mcheka Chilenje who trailed behind Hara with 93 votes.

The new female Malawi Speaker Hara, who spoke amidst ululations and jubilation from members of parliament who voted for her, said she was very happy and thankful to her fellow parliamentarians for entrusting her with such a huge national duty.

“I would like to express my happiness by first thanking God Almighty and my fellow members of parliament for this big position. I should stress it that I will serve the nation diligently and non partisan.” said Hara.

Hara returns to parliament for a second term after being on political break from 2014 to 2019.

She once served as a minister of health before making a record by announcing to the public that it was unconstitutional for some members in the then ruling DPP politburo to take over the presidency after the death of Bingu wa Muthalika in 2012.

She will be deputised by Honouble Madalitso Kazombo from Kasungu East Constituency as the first Deputy Speaker and Honouble Isha Adams from Mangochi Nkungulu Constituency as the second deputy speaker.

The two deputies are from MCP and UDF respectively.