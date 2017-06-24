The Malawi Immigration Department at Songwe border post on Wednesday, deported a group of Burundians who entered the country without travelling documents.

Confirming the development, Yusuf Shaibu, who is the spokesperson for immigration department at Songwe border, said a Kenyan national, Moses Kabochi, was also deported in the process.

He said in order beat security, the Burundians lied that they were asylum seekers.

“After searching their luggages, we found some documents, which revealed that they were not asylum seekers. The Kenyan national was repatriated because of over-staying in the country,” said Shaibu.

Shaibu said the group was deported through Kasumulu border post in Tanzania, according to Shaibu.

However, the immigration office at Songwe border expressed concern over increased cases of people from Burundi, Rwanda, and Congo, who falsely present themselves, posing as asylum seekers.

Among the deported Burundians are 25-year old Michael Ngendakumana, Thierry Baranyizigite (24), Egide Ntakirutimana (29), and James Bucanayandi (24), all of whom come from Bujumbura in Burundi.

The Maravi Post established that the immigrants in Karonga were allegedly aided by some Malawians who make a lot of money from their assistance.

Meanwhile, the immigration department in the north plans to hold a mass sensitization campaign around the borders of Chitipa and Karonga to sensitize Malawians against aiding illegal aliens.