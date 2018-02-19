LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The Executive Director of High Education Students Loan Board (HESLB) Chris Chisoni has been embroiled in abuse of office and Diaries-gate, with fresh revelations that he fraudulently paid MK17 million to his wife company printing forms and dairies.

According to sources privy Maravi Post on this matter disclosed that EE & A Enterprise, a company which belong to Chisoni’s wife, Esther Chisoni was paid the money by the loans board.

The sources adds that the payment raised an alarm as to why Chisoni would authorize payment for the printing of forms which can be photocopied or accessed by student through their portals.

The Maravi Post with internal sources at the board collaboratively went deep into investigations where it has uncovered the illicit activities which Chisoni and his wife through EE & A Enterprises had been into.

Verified information has indicated that this in not the first time for the board director to be involved in such abuse of office.

With latest revelations indicating that the former Finance and Administration Manager for the loans board was let go for questioning on such matters.

With the revelation the public expects swift response from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and other stakeholders to look into the matters as a way of protecting government resources.

“It is not fair for poor Malawians to withdraw from colleges on financial grounds when the Executive Director of Loans board is on the move of self enrichment with his own wife using tax payers money,” worried the source.

Efforts to talk to Chisoni proved futile on several attempts to here his side on the matter.

The loan board has always been accused of not working according to its mandate where unprivileged and poor students fail to access the loan for their studies, and instead learners from well-to-do-families are benefiting from the initiative.