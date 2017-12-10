Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima will on Sunday, leave for Cotonou, Benin to chair an international forum on Agriculture and Food Security on 12th December.

The Vice President will depart at 3: 40 pm through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre.

Vice President Dr. Chilima, who is also Minister for Disaster Management Affairs, was appointed as Champion and Co-chair for the Malabo Montpellier Forum in September 2017.

The Malabo Montpellier Forum provides a platform for decision makers at the highest level of government to review the evidence on progress that is being achieved on the ground towards meeting key agriculture and food security goals.

The forum consists of 17 leading African and European experts in agriculture, ecology, nutrition, public policy and global development.

The appointment of Vice President Dr. Chilima and the subsequent co-chairing of the meeting is an

honour for Malawi because such recognition gives the country an opportunity to be part of the global policy makers.

The Vice President will return home on Thursday, December 14 at 12:50 pm through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.