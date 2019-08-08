LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Angry villagers in Dowa burnt to death a man identified as Paulo Tokoma suspected of practicing witchcraft.

According to Dowa Police Station spokesperson Richard Kaponda the incident occurred on August 2, 2019 at about 16:00 hrs at Kachala village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Msakambewa in the district.

Kaponda told The Maravi Post that during the month of July, 2019, Sipe Chibala of Chibala village, T.A) Msakambewa in the district died believed to have been bewitched by the deceased, Paulo Tokoma and Kalaya Mwale, of Kakondaudya village, T/A Msakambewa, both are long- time suspects of practicing witchcraft.

“On 2nd August, 2019 at 16:00 hrs, relatives of the bewitched person mobilised other villagers who abducted the deceased to death while the other suspect, Kalaya Mwale, born in 1982, was rescued by relatives and is currently admitted at Dowa District Hospital.

“The scene was visited accompanied by a medical officer who pronounced death of the deceased as due to hypovolemic shock secondary to severe burns,” says Kaponda.

He added that investigations are in progress to arrest the perpetrators.

The deceased Tokoma hails hails from Kachala village, T.A Msakambewa in Dowa district.

