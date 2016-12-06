BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–Thousands of Malawians in major cities of the country took to the streets on Tuesday to send a strong message to the government that they are not ready to embrace the culture of terminating life through abortion.

The demonstrations were organized on the heels of plans allegedly by the government to legalise abortion and homosexuality in the country.

The so-called Citizen March for Life and Family is spearheaded by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) and the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM).

The pro-life marches, held under the theme, ‘Lighting the Candle’, attracted people from different denominations who are united in their stand against abortion and homosexuality.

“We cannot install a culture of death in our country,” said one of a Catholic Christian who joined people donning all white t-shirts in the ‘march for life’.

“I marched to say yes to life,” Tarcicius Mbewe.

EAM general secretary Reverend Francis Mkandawire and ECM counterpart Father Henry Saindi, said it was important to note that people support ‘pro-life’ advocacy.

Women’s rights activists and champions of safe motherhood, argue that giving women more reasons to safely terminate pregnancies in health facilities will reduce maternal deaths and costs of treating complications of unsafe abortions.

However, pro-life agents, especially religious leaders, say this will promote killing. They preach that life begins at conception,

Ministry of Health estimates that government spends up to K300 million annually treating almost 70 000 who seek post-abortal care every year.

However, the government has indirectly accused the churches of jumping the gun after it denied it has drafted a bill for termination of pregnancies which is ready for presentation in Parliament.

In a statement issued on the eve of the march, Minister of Information and Communications Technology Malisen Ndau clarified that what is in place is a report that was prepared by the Malawi Law Commission, which recommended the government to develop a new law on abortion.

“Currently, the law on abortion is governed by the Penal Code. Sections 149, 150, 151, and 243 of the Penal Code prohibit termination of pregnancy except where the life of the mother is threatened,” Ndau said in the statement made available to Maravi Post.