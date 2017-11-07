No longer Africa’s best kept secret, Nkwichi Lodge is thrilled to announce that they have been voted and declared the winners of two categories in this year’s World Travel Awards.

More than a lodge, Nkwichi is a complete experience offering a unique taste of Africa with exquisite lakeside scenery and unparalleled tranquillity.

With its unique, all-embracing approach to tourism over the last 15 years, Nkwichi is intrinsically linked to the surrounding communities and their natural environment.

Dedicated to conserving the pristine lakeshore and virgin wilderness in which it operates, Nkwichi engages with the local Nyanja people in their development and helps preserve and enhance their colourful culture.

Nkwichi is entwined in the fabric of local life by the lake; it ensures guests a 5-star experience and leaves the indelible imprint of an authentic Africa in their hearts.

Nkwichi is an integral part of the Manda Wilderness Project, an initiative designed by Nkwichi’s investors to bring the communities of the area together and help them use their environment and resources sustainably, making sure it brings the concrete benefits they need.

Adding to Nkwichi’s existing accolades of “Best for Beach Tourism 2016 – Gold” by African Responsible Tourism WTM@Africa & Trip Advisors 2016 “Certificate of Excellence” are the following awards;

WINNER,”Africa’s Leading Green Hotel 2017″

WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS™

&

WINNER,”Responsible Tourism 2017″

WORLD TRAVEL AWARDS™