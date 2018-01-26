BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Business players and home owners should expect more power blackouts with officials from the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) revealing that the situation is likely to normalise by April this year.

This is when the diesel generators are stalled.

Both EGENCO and the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) officials had earlier disclosed that the situation would normalise by the end of this month but this has not been the case.

Blantyre residents who spoke to Capital FM have said that they have not seen any change even though the two parastatals promised them improved power in the new year.

Currently, out of the required demand of 449 megawatts, only between 180 and 200 megawatts are being generated.

According to EGENCO’s Chief Executive Officer William Liabunya, they are working towards installing the diesel generators together with ESCOM.

The generators arrived in the country earlier this month.