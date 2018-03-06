LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera has backtracked of his Members of Parliament (MPs)to benefit from the infamous MK4 billion that the house agreed to share.

This comes barely a few days after Malawi Parliament agreed to share the money equally (MK20 million each) of 198 lawmakers.

The development which buffed the concerned citizens through their leader Philip Kamangirah on legality of the greedy MPs over the hard earned taxpayers money.

Kamangirah wondered as to why the legislators could make a share deal when the nation is bleeding with social economic challenges including shortage of drugs in public hospitals among others.

He even questioned the opposition leader in Parliament of his earlier involvement over the matter arguing that if Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe and Local Government minister Kondwani Nankhumwa are to resign, Chakwera too was to follow suit.

But MCP’s Second deputy Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka told Zodiak radio Views Triangle Program that the party will not be part and parcel of the share deal.

Mkaka says the party earlier nodded in the Parliament that the money was to be distributed to all constituencies, “because leader of opposition and MCP President Chakwera had no enough information on the money.

On Friday, Chakwera called for the resignation of Gondwe who allocated the funds and Nankhumwa who was tasked with choosing the MPs to benefit.

The MCP leader observed that government, through the Finance Minister, flouted procedure and violated the law in its acquisition and distribution of the MK3.4 billion.

“We demand that the two Ministers in question, out of respect for the Office of the President and this House, should tender their resignations,” he said.

The opposition leader also urged the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Parliament to investigate the actions of the Finance Minister and the Minister of Local Government “to determine, with evidence, the nature and extent of their wrongdoing and whether they took these actions on their own or on orders from the President.

But Nankhumwa who is the leader of the house pushed the matter to Gondwe as the overseer of the said money saying he can not argue more.