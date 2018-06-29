By Alick Junior Sichali

People in the country have been asked to be in forefront in paying value added tax whenever they have purchased products in shops saying it can help reduce socio-economic challenges government departments are facing.

Communications Director of Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Steven Kapoloma, made the remarks as he was explaining the progress of Receipt langa Promotion.

According to Kapoloma if MRA collects more revenue some problems like inadequate of drugs in hospitals and socio-economic problems hitting government departments can be reduced.

He therefore stressed the need of people demanding MRA receipts on every occasion they have made a purchase saying it is confirmation that they have paid their tax.

“Our aim is that Malawians should have a spirit of making sure that they have MRA receipt whenever they have purchased their products in shops because the money will help curb socio-economic problems the country is facing,” Kapoloma said.

The communications director said people will be winning different prices on raffle draws they will be holding every Friday.

Receipt Langa Promotion commenced on May 11 this year and is expected to run for 3 months ending on July 27.