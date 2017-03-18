Barely a week after Malawi government warned its citizens of impending cholera outbreak, new cases of the diseases have been registered in Nsanje in areas bordering Mozambique.

Cholera is a disease that is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium and affects children and adults alike. The disease requires urgent treatment and can kill within hours if no such treatment sought.

According to Alexander Juwa, a district health officer in Nsanje, 11 suspected cholera cases have been registered at Ndamera Health Center.

“Here we did what we call a Rapid Diagnostic Testing, and it came out positive. We have set up a treatment unit there, and nobody has died,” Juwa said.

Juwa however could not say with finality that the cholera outbreak was a spillover from Mozambique because, according to his knowledge, no patient ever mentioned of having contact with a Mozambican citizen.

Mozambique media has however reported two cholera deaths this month alone with over 1,200 people infected.

Mozambique was hit by Tropical Cyclone Dineo this month. it is feared that it the Cyclone Dineo which is spreading the cholera outbreak.

Meanwhile, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe governments are urging its citizens to observe hygienic practices so that the disease does not spread any further.