LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Bushiri, Malawian preacher but South Africa based Christian minister who is the founding president of the Enlightened Church Gathering (ECG) ministries is in Malawi.

According to sources, Prophet Bushiri along side with his spiritual father Uebert Angel of Zimbabwe are in the country since Wednesday discussing a business project.

This comes just a few days after the Prophet launched a multi-million hotel in South Africa.

Upon vising Lilongwe Shop-rite on Thursday, there was commotion people scrambling to meet and have snap photos with the Prophet.

Bushiri whom this publication nominated as 2017 personality of the year attracts the public whenever he visits any place across the global due to his spiritual and economic empowerment teachings.