By Precious Malemba

Today 5th April 2019 marks exactly 6 years since Malawi’s 3rd post independence

president Prof Bingu Wa Mutharika suddenly died of cardiac arrest .

He was hailed by many as a visionary leader, a strong advocate of food security not only in Malawi but also on the continent as a whole

He was described as one of the greatest sons of Africa

At exactly 4,30 pm on April 23, 2012 the body of former president Bingu was lowered into a grave ,built side by side with that of his late wife Ethel at Mpumulo wa Bata mausoleum at his Ndata farm in Thyolo.

The solemn and moving occasion was witnessed by a sea of people including foreign Heads of State and dignitaries

It was a tearful goodbye as the man curved yet another special chapter in Malawi s history and a requiem mass was celebrated by Archbishop Tarcizius Ziyaye of the Catholic Archdiocese of Blantyre

Some of the foreign leaders who gathered to mourn and bid farewell were ;, Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe and his prime minister Morgan Tswangurai, Mwai Kubaki of Kenya, President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, president Armando Guebuza of Mozambique, president Hifikepunye Pohamba of Namibia, zambias vice president Guy Scott, South Africa’s vice president Kgalema Montlante,.

In her speech during, Zimbabwe’s High commissioner and Dean of Diplomatic Corps Thandiwe Dumbutchena said Malawi lost a visionary leader in Mutharika

Let us all demonstrate selfless spirit,unite and fight for what late Bingu stood for in order for our nation to move forward

MAY MUTHARIKA”S SOUL REST IN ETERNAL PEACE

Tileke miseche,, nsanje,, kuzikundikila,

Tiyende pamodzi ndi mtima umodzi