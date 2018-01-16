BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Politician Sidik Mia has confirmed his ambition to contest as running mate for the MCP prudential candidate in the 2019 elections.

The development mean that Mia will automatically face the current MCP vice President who is also Speaker of Parliament and MP for Karonga Nyungwe, Richard Msowoya.

Mia made his position known in Blantyre when he welcomed aspirants that shown interest to contest in the parliamentary elections under the MCP ticket.

During the same meeting, Nyasa Big Bullets’s player Fisher Kondowe announced that he will contest in the 2019 elections as an aspirant MP for Blantyre City South Constituency on MCP ticket.

The coming of Mia to the MCP has brought tension between his followers and those of incumbent vice president Richard Msowoya.

Mia said he would contest for the running mate position at the MCP convention.The date for the convention is yet to be announced.

The delay to state the dates is another source of controversy in the MCP.

Later in the afternoon after Mia’s declaration, a group of MCP MPs met in Lilongwe where they endorsed the seasoned politician for the running mate post.

They said they have recommended to MCP that Gustav Kaliwo be suspended as general secretary saying he has shown gross incompetence by failing to give policy direction to the party.

In addition, the MPs accuse Kaliwo of being part of the grouping which signed a letter criticising party president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

The MPs claimed Kaliwo has also been absent for three consecutive meetings of the party’s NEC, which is contrary to the party’s constitution.

There was no immediate comment from Kaliwo as he could not reached on his mobile phone.