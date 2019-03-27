RSA Daily Sun Newspaper apologize to Prophet Bushiri

By Nenenji Mlangeni

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-South Africa’s Press Ombudsman has ruled that misleading and damning stories that Daily Sun newspaper has been publishing against Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and ECG church have caused irreparable damage to the preacher’s reputation.

The paper, as per the Press Ombudsman’s ruling, has since issued a public apology to Prophet Bushiri and the ECG family for the ‘biased, unfair, misleading and damning allegations’ it has been publishing against him and the church.

The apology and withdrawal follows a ruling by the South Africa’s press Ombudsman after Prophet Bushiri lodged a complaint against the paper for continued bad press towards him and ECG church.

Of particular interest was the story the paper run accusing Prophet Bushiri and ECG of sex scandals.

The paper used complainants that were faceless, unknown and unidentified.

In his ruling Press Ombudsman Johan Retief said Daily Sun reportage of Bushiri has indeed caused considerable—if not irreparable—harm to Bushiri’s reputation, as well as to the church and its leadership.

Ritief added that because that, Daily Sun breached South Africa Press Code by failing to report news fairly; to verify the accuracy of doubtful information and also to exercise care and consideration in matters involving dignity and reputation.

In his ruling, Retief directed that Daily Sun must unconditionally apologize to Bushiri, the ECG and the church’s leaders for publishing the damning allegations; and unreservedly withdraw those statements.

In their apology and withdrawal, published on Wednesday 27, Daily wrote: “We unconditionally apologise to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the ECG and the church’s leaders for publishing the allegations. We unreservedly withdraw those statements that were published.”