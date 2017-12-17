Six people have been confirmed dead as a result of heavy rains and floods overnight.
Affected areas are Kaliyeka, Mchesi and Kawale Townships where there has been extensive damage to households.
The Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima is this afternoon visiting the affected areas and victims in his capacity as Minister for Disaster Management Affairs.
Even the main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is visiting the affected families
kuvala ma suit, ma jakete ku relief work. mhiiiii
nanga conci? mnchesi kaliyeka kawale and just few miles are the presidential villas. so porsh and pano ali busy kudya kumwa and getting OBESE. mmalo momakoza zotukula mma lokeshonimu. madyelelo mpaka pa 2 january. mmm.
apo angotulukila kuzapepesa akacoka pamenepo madyelelo. thats how these people are like.
ma skwata mma so called ma city kwathu kunowa ma city opanda miseu yolondeka, ma briji nde nyasi,ulendo wa 5 minutes endind spebding 2 hours on the road. eyyyyyyyyyyyy dziko lathu .zoopsa. apo palibe amange ma malo oti anthu avutikawa akkhaleko olo thandize libwele poti tinazolowela kudikila azungu atithandize. anthuwa mungowapatsa nyemba ndi ncele. zina zose kuthyolela kugawana.