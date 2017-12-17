Six people have been confirmed dead as a result of heavy rains and floods overnight.

Affected areas are Kaliyeka, Mchesi and Kawale Townships where there has been extensive damage to households.

The Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima is this afternoon visiting the affected areas and victims in his capacity as Minister for Disaster Management Affairs.

Even the main opposition Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is visiting the affected families