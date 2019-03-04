By Grace Dzuwa

The Police in Tanzania have arrested 65 witch-doctors in connections with ritual killing of at least 10 children.

According to BBC the children here killed in January and many had body parts removed.

There is a belief among some people in Tanzania, and neighbouring countries, that using human body parts in rituals can bring wealth and good luck.

The Tanzania Inspector General of Police , Simon Sirro has ordered that every tradition healer obtain licences.

” We have also requested other institutions like religious larders and politicians to help us”, he added.

Ten children were murdered in the south Western Njombe region and an unknown number in the northern Simuyu region.

One of the children , Good luck Mfugale, was just five years old when he was killed . His parents told BBC their son had been robbed of his future.

There is a particular belief that the body parts of people with albinism are especially potent in the rituals , leading to many killings.

However it is not clear if any of the 10 children know to have been killed had albinism.

Albinism is particularly prevalent in Tanzania with one in 1,400 affected, according to a 2006 BMC public health report. This compare with one is 20,000 in Western countries.

Activists on the continents say poverty contributes to the suspicion surrounding Albinos and the belief their body parts can be sold for large sums of money.