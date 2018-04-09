At our meeting held on Sunday 8th April, 2018, We The Youth of Today, resolved to lender our undivided support to the Former First Lady Madam Callista Bingu Wa Mutharika’s Statement issued through the Association of Former Members of Parliament WhatsApp forum and subsequent sentiments made through various media Houses in the country.

The world at large is now moving toward youthful leadership able to understand youth challenges while we are clinging for old leaders who do not understand the plight of the youth and are in most cases out of touch with the reality as can be evidenced by the leadership style and sentiments by our leaders in both leading parties which are not offering hope to Malawians.

We would also want to agree in Principle with the letter as released by Nkhoma Synod who have noted with regret the challenges of the ruling DPP and opposition MCP leaving our country with little or no hope for the future.

In countries such as Botswana, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Canada, France, Australia just to mention a few has moved toward electing youthful and energetic leaders which is very encouraging and able to appreciate the plight of the youth other than looking for retired officer as the case is for Malawi it be from The University or Clergy.

We therefore would want to throw our weight on the sentiments by the Former First Lady that as the youth we will ensure that come 2019 we elect a youthful leader who has the capacity to rule and govern this country.

We also would want to ensure that over and above being a youthful leader he should have a team that can be trusted.

If indeed the DPP would take heed of the advice by the Former First Lady we are ready to move with such thinking or else the answer for Malawi is to start a movement that will take Malawi forward and have transformational leadership come 2019.

Madam Mutharika you are not alone and you shall never walk alone.

*Wyson Sumaili*

YOUTH OF TODAY

Sumailiwyson@yahoo.com

+265999122194