By Daisyderater Chaputula and Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of natural resources, energy and mining department of climate change and meteorological services says that a deep and wide low pressure system in the Mozambique channel developed into a tropical cyclone named IDIA.

According to the press statement released on Tuesday by the department, the director of climate change and meteorological services in the ministry Jolamu Nkhokwe says that Tropical cyclone IDIA is expected to make a landfall over Beira in Mozambique which is 480 kilometers to Nsanje Boma by Thursday 14 th March 2019, while dumping heavy rains overland in Mozambique including southern Malawi.

Nkhokwe also said that the anticipated heavy rains and strong winds are expected starting from Thursday 14 March to Sunday 17 the March 2019 mainly over southern areas of Malawi which are at risk for locally damaging winds.

“Flooding and significant travel disruptions as the tropical cyclone makes it’s way to Zimbabwe where it is expected to weaken and die on 18 the March 2019

” A tropical cyclone in Indian ocean also called typhoon in Pacific ocean or hurricane in Altantic ocean is an intense circular storm that originates over warm tropical oceans and is characterized by low atmospheric pressure , high winds and heavy rains. The main effects of tropical cyclone include heavy rains , strong winds, large storm surges at landfall and tornadoes”.

To secure property and lives, the public should therefore take precautions measures such as moving to higher grounds when weather levels have started rising, avoid crossing flooding rivers and not seeking shelter under trees and weak infrastructures, he said.

The department therefore advised the general public to continue following weather updates issued from time to time by the department of climate change and meteorological services as it continued to monitor weather development over the country to ensure seamless use of weather information on all timescales by the public and to be kept safe from any weather related threats.