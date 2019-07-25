By Balagadde Samuel

President Yoweri Museveni has met and held discussions with visiting Prophet Uebert Angel, the founder of Spirit Embassy (Good News Church), a Pentecostal ministry in United Kingdom.

According to State House officials, Prophet Angel’s meeting with President Museveni on Monday come following several gospel crusades conducted by the 40-year-old in the country since 14th July, 2018 at Evangelical Truth Ministries, commonly known as E.T.M International Church.

“They indicated their interest to invest in tourism and pharmaceutical sectors. Government will support them,”

Prophet Uebert Angel was in the company of Bro. Ronnie Makabai, the E.T.M Church founder, Ruhinda North Member of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayeebwa and Balaam Barugahara.

Listed among the world’s most notable Christian entrepreneurs, Angel was born in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. He later moved to Manchester, England where he started his career in 2005 as a businessman when he founded Club Millionaire Limited, providing concierge services in Britain.

He entered the real estate business developing residential properties and later moved to commercial establishments, land and building acquisition, as well as buying and selling of properties.

Prophet Uebert Angel is also the founder of The Angel Organisation which is the parent company for his other business interests. He is reportedly the second Zimbabwe man in history to be featured on Forbes.

Speaking out on his visit to Uganda, Prophet Uebert through an update said it’s time Christianity gets back it’s relevance by the preaching of practical word.

“We need more hospitals , schools, industries, universities, financial institutions etc built by Christians in every country so we can influence policy and make Christianity great again,” he said.

On 13th July, 2019, Prophet Uebert Angel attended a reception dinner hosted by the speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Rebecca A. Kadaga in the capital Kampala.

He described the meeting as successful.

“I am honored to have gotten such respect and in a society where people skip the name of Jesus every time they rise, this woman of God, madame speaker, is a force for Christ for she honors Christ in every way,” Mr Uebert remarked.