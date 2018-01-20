MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Northern Region Water Board (NRWB) says it has collected about MK1.1 billion in six months, making a net profit of MK278 million.

This is according to the NRWB report presented to the Parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

The report indicated that the MK278 million profits that the board has realised is MK224 million higher than what it planned to get in the first half of the 2017/2018 financial year.

‘’NRWB’s operating profit before depreciation for the period ending December 2017 at MK1.1 billion was significantly higher than the budgeted of MK916 million and last year’s performance of MK586 million. The board’s net profit of MK278 million was much higher than the planned profit of MK54 million,” reads part of the report.

NRWB chief executive officer, Titus Mtegha said there has been some good movements in the settlement of bills by public institutions.

However, he said public institutions and others still owe the board money.

In his remarks, the committee vice-chairperson Aboo McNice Naliwa assured the board that the committee will assist NRWB in lobbying for the payment of debts.