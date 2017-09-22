DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Young People living with HIV are asking the country’s leadership to create self-space policy in boarding schools in a bid to contain stigma and discrimination.

This comes amid numerous reports that students in boarding schools are being stigmatized over their HIV status.

The development has contributed to many learners defaulting their medication. Thus leading to health deterioration.

Revealing the ordeal during the week-long conference which Action Aid Malawi organized in Dowa this week, Twenty-two-year-old Maureen Phiri was forced to withdraw from a boarding school due to the horrid environment she was subjected to.

Maureen informed The Maravi Post that being HIV positive is tough in boarding schools, due to lack of hygiene and proper medical services. As such many HIV positive students find it difficult to survive in boarding schools.

“At my previous school we were sharing double beds which meant l had no privacy. Everyone could see what a hostel mate was doing. Due to the stigma that was associated with taking ARVs [antiretroviral treatment], it became too hard for me to adhere to my daily dosage and, eventually, I defaulted.

“This resulted in my immune system deteriorating and l ended up suffering from tuberculosis and meningitis . This is the major reason we would like Government to develop a policy that provides a conducive environment for students living with the virus”, appeals Maureen.

Anne Banda, the conference facilitator explained that from her interactions with girls and young women living with HIV she gets different stories.

Banda noted that most girls and young women have given up on their lives due to circumstances they have faced.

“The environment in which these girls are operating is influencing them in a wrong way. There is a lot of stigma and discrimination in their communities both from within and outside. When people know that they are taking HIV drugs they are isolated,” said Banda.

ActionAid Malawi Regional Thematic Women’s Rights Manager, Chikumbutso Ngosi Ndaferankhande admitted that the battle against stigma and discrimination needs a systematic approach if it is to be won.

Ndaferankhande said stigma is a complex issue; a behavior problem which if the nation can have well coordinated efforts in place could manage to change the mindset of the people on the issue.

The conference drew girls from the network, Young People Living with HIV/Aids (Y-Plus) across the country in a bid to enlighten them on their rights. As a way of empowering them to demand for their rights .