Pastor dies ‘of malnutrition’ on the 20th day of 30 days fasting

A 37-year-old pastor has died during a 30-day fasting period after doing 20 days out of the 30.

Reports say Pastor Brighton Samajomba, of “Heaven Is My Home” of Kazomba Township of Solwezi in Zambia died on September 5.

His brother, Reagan Samajomba who confirmed the news of the man of God’s death said his wife found him dead in the early hours of the 20th day of the fasting.

Narrating how Pastor Brighton Samajomba died, Reagan Samajomba said:“I would say he died in the early hours, because my sister and his wife were there and took turns to check on him, and then it was time for my in-law to check on him, she was with him according to her till midnight,

“Then she decided to rest, when she woke up, they had a tendency of sharing dreams with each other as partners. So she dreamt of something and wanted to tell the husband.

“But as she tried to shake him up, he was not responding and so he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The only consolation that we have as a family is the way he died because he was in the closet with the Lord.”

The deceased pastor is said to be known for fasting for as long as 90 days and eating a single meal in the evenings of August of every year.

It was during one of such fasting programmes which has resulted in his death.

May his soul rest in peace.