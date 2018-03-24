Lilongwe, March 23, 2018: As one way of conserving the environment, on Friday the Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust led students of Chinsapo Secondary school in a tree planting exercise, as well as establishing BEAM club at their grounds in Lilongwe.

The establishment of Beam clubs in schools will help the implementation of the dreams and the vision of Beam Trust which among its activities is to make a cleaner, healthier and a beautiful Malawi.

Speaking during the function Chairperson for Beam Trust, Dingiswayo Jere said the Trust thought of establishing Beam Clubs at Chinsapo secondary school as one of the model schools so that it keeps on growing.

“We want Beautify Malawi in Secondary schools and we have considered this secondary school as one of the largest secondary schools in the capital city to be a model that we can build, inspire and let it grow,” Jere said.

Jere further said the whole dream for the program is supposed to be sustainable saying the element of beauty and cleanliness is a mindset change hence the start of working with young girls and boys.

“We hope this to grow in these youngsters by knowing how to take care of the environment, keep the surrounding beautiful and be dedicated to that.

“That’s why we want to embark on working with secondary school students because as they grow, the love for the environment also grows with them,” he said.

According to Jere, with the establishment of the clubs they hope to see change in mindset as students will take the concept of beautiful environment into their homes and communities saying Malawi is supposed to be clean and beautiful place in two to three years to come.

The Ward councilor for the area who was also the guest of honor during the event, Christopher Namakhwa thanked Beam Trust for establishing the club in his area saying the program will help the students change their mindset.

“My advice to the students as well as the community is to take care of the trees they have planted today and also keep listening to what the club will be sensitizing them to do in the community,” Namakhwa said.

Namakhwa also said he has lined up developmental issues that are already happening in the ward, saying those programs would also assist the BEAM Trust cleaning the environment since they are using plastic bottles, an initiative which was introduced by him in Malawi.

“I am working together with my mayor to make sure that my area is clean. I am one of the councilors that built a hospital using plastic bottles which were just scattered everywhere and making the area look unclean.

“By using the plastic bottles it was an initiative brought by me as one way of cleaning the area.” he said.

Head girl for Chinsapo Secondary School, Janepher Mmeta said the program would assist the students to help build a better Malawi.

“On behalf of my fellow students I thank the Beam Trust for the materials they have brought to us, I hope these materials will help us build a cleaner Malawi,” Mmeta said.

The assorted materials donated to the school includeed, tree seedlings, wheelbarrows, shovels, rakes and watering canes among other items.