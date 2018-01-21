Malawi Airlines has been hailed for delivering excellent departure on-time performance at OR Tambo International Airport in 2017 thereby contributing to the airport’s operational efficiency.

According to Airports Company South Africa Malawi Airlines’ departure on-time performance at OR Tambo in 2017 averaged 92.33% surpassing the airport’s target of 87%.

“Congratulations on delivering excellent departure on-time performance in 2017. Note that you performed well over the airport target of 87%. Thank you for contributing to ensuring that Johannesburg is an effective and on-time hub airport,” said Airports Company South Africa’s manager Bradley Stalls.

Reacting to the development, Malawi Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer Hailemelekot Mamo described it as great news saying the Airline strives to deliver excellent service to its customers and that the recognition by Airports Company South Africa was a vote of confidence for the company.

Airport operational efficiency is measured through different measures, with On-Time Performance being the primary internationally accepted standard. On-Time Performance is measured by comparing the actual off-block time (when aircraft pushes back) against the airline schedule time for a departing flight.

The measurement is done in accordance with the IATA (International Airlines Transport Association) universal standard benchmark which considers a 15 minute deviation from the scheduled time as an on-time departure.

The On-Time Performance of the airlines is averaged for a specific airport to produce On-Time Performance for the airport. This is bench marked against a target which is agreed upon by the airport stakeholders.

Malawi Airlines operates daily flights between Lilongwe/Blantyre and Johannesburg.