Anti-LGBTI Pastor Steven Anderson has received permission from Malawi to visit that country, he says in this on a YouTube

Anderson is the leader of the Faithful Word Baptist Church, based in the United States, which claims that homosexuality is an abomination that should be punished by death.

South Africa and Botswana previously blocked Anderson’s plans to travel to those countries to spread his message, which they declared would be a type of hate speech.

Anderson published his video Dec. 21 under the heading, “Media Lied About Banning Pastor Anderson.” He said the story originated with “sodomites,” which is his term for homosexuals.

Anderson said he has received a 12-month, multiple-entry visa — “and not only that, but our church has already been operating in Malawi,” working with local pastors, and distributing church materials.

With his newly issued visa, he plans to teach and preach in Malawi, he said.

“When I filled out the application, I told them what I was going to be doing,” Anderson said.