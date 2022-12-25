The island of São Vicente, in Cape Verde, wants to reopen the doors of the replica of the Torre de Belém (Ocean Museum), before the passage of The Ocean Race. It is the largest and oldest sailing regatta, which goes around the world.

The competition starts on January 15, in the Spanish city of Alicante. The first stop is in the Cape Verdean island.

The President of the Institute of Cultural Heritage explains the importance of the rehabilitation of the monument, which houses the Sea Museum.

“Ocean Race will be passing by São Vicente. That’ s why we are racing against time, to provide the city with cultural equipment such as the Museu do Mar (Ocean Museum), which will interpret the island, which will offer the island one more space for visitation, one more space for contemplation, completely rehabilitated, and for the use, enjoyment of the Mindelo people and all those who visit the city.” Jair Fernandes, President of the Cultural Heritage Institute said.

The intervention is being very profound. But the president expects everything to be ready in time.

Over more than six months, the fourteenth edition of The Ocean Race will pass through nine international cities. Lisbon will not be one of them, unlike what happened in the last three editions.

The 2022-2023 competition will feature a Portuguese team: the Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team, winner of last year’s The Ocean Race Europe.

