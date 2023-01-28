Chakwera’s doomed Canaan as hunger looms amid AIP flop

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government is still in panic over failure to address food shortage as maize stocks run fast.

This publication can confirm that there will be hunger worse than in war torn countries, following the mismanagement of Affordable Input Program (AIP) which continues to flop and the only thing Chakwera’s Tonse administration has done successfully on AIP is theft of money and related .

As of Saturday, January 28, 2023, out of 2.5 million beneficiaries. We can report that less than 1,845,160 beneficiaries have bought NPK while 1,010,127 have bought UREA with just two weeks to go for all regions to have their maize tassel.

ADMARC

In the southern region, only 39% of the beneficiaries have bought the commodity with the majority waiting in vain despite paying for the fertilizer already, to make matters worse, maize is tasseling in 80% of fields, a clear indication that there is no longer need for the fertilizer and if the fertilizer will be provided to the beneficiaries in the Southern region districts, it will be of no use.

“We have it on authority that there is no fertilizer stock in the country and sales have reduced,” observes another social commentator

At national level, only 1000MT is moving in a day.

This shows that across the country, only 50 trucks are moving fertilizer to the 28 districts making 16 trucks per region in a day.

He added, “This translates to 10 markets per region in a day. If this was the change Malawians were looking for. Then we are a cursed nation.

The poor people in majority wasted their time in vain to vote for this clueless President you call Chakwera. More taxpayers money will be needed to provide food to the hunger stricken nation. Pathetic”.

Chakwera has failed to deliver as expected since he ascended to the presidency three years ago whose leaders has been characterized high cost of living, shortages of essential drugs, forex, fuel and among others.

