Kenya has seen increased investment in infrastructure since the formation of devolved units of government in 2013. To achieve this infrastructure milestone, contractors needed high end equipment that would enable them deliver on the set deadlines for completion of projects.

Quipbank Trust Limited has been at the forefront in providing the much needed equipment for the constructions making it easy for contractors to meet their completion time frames for the infrastructure projects.

“We’ve worked with Narok County, were we have partnered to help in construction of dams. We have worked with Bomet County in terms of helping them with their road networks. Outside Kenya we’ve worked with Tanzanian government where we are a supplier in one on the gold mines.”, says Bertha Mvati, Director of Quipbank.

Kenya is currently undertaking mega infrastructure projects in an effort to spur economic growth while also maintain its spot as the region’s economic giant.

Nairobi expressway way which is already changing the capital is expected to be completed in 2022.

Quipbank Trust is now partnering with a South African company and another in India to help supply the much needed high end equipment to meet the rising demand due to the ongoing projects.

With improved infrastructure Kenya stands to attract more foreign investment and also improve its economic stature in Africa. Ronald Agak for Aficanews in Machakos County in Kenya.

