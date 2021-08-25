Police officer Andrew Chagaga arrested for Rape

Malawi Court adjourns ruling on Police officer Andrew Chagaga who raped a girl while in custody

Limbe First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre on Wednesday adjourned to Tuesday, 31st August 2022, for ruling on a case in which the state wants a Malawi Police officer Andrew Chagaga who was convicted of rape to be sentenced by the High Court and not the lower court.

Chagaga was convicted of raping a girl twice in police custody and he is currently on remand at Chichiri Prison waiting for sentencing.

The state made an application seeking that the convicted Police officer be committed to the High Court for sentencing.

The state is being represented by Trevor Mphalale, Ruth Kaima and Chikondi Chijozi from the Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) and Southern African Litigation Centre (SALC).

The matter is under Magistrate Soka Banda who adjourned the case to next week after oral submissions from the state.

Kaima said they wish to seek for a stiffer sentence in the High Court because the magistrate handling the matter can only pass a sentence of not more than 14 years.

“However, considering recent trends in sentencing in sexual offences and considering the circumstances under which the rape in this case occurred, we feel a stiffer sentence will be just,” said Kaima.

The girl was arrested in December last year in Limbe over idle and disorderly charge and she was taken to the Police Station where Chigaga, who was the Custody Officer on duty, raped her twice before releasing her.