The Blantyre Magistrate’s Court has adjourned rape case involving Police officer Andrew Chigaga for ruling on 5th July 2021.

The court has also ordered the State and the defendant to present written submissions by close of business on 25th June.

The court is expected to rule whether the suspect is guilty or not.

On Tuesday, 8th June 2021, Chigaga provided his defence by parading one witness and also exercised his right to remain silent on the matter.

Chigaga is believed to have raped a 17-year-old girl at Limbe Police Station in Blantyre.

The girl was arrested in December last year in Limbe over idle and disorderly charge and she was taken to the Police Station in question where Chigaga, who was the Custody Officer on duty, allegedly raped her.

The victim is a student at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), formerly The Polytechnic.