BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service in Blantyre are keeping in custody Joseph Ntonya aged 36 for an offence of rape which is contrary to section 132 and 133 of Penal Code.

Blantyre Police Station publicist Peter Mchiza told The Maravi Post that Ntonya committed the crime on Saturday night, October 16, 2021 at night, some people were taking beer at Blue Elephant drinking joint.

Mchiza said after some hours, one woman got drunk and hired a taxi registration number CK 7495 Sienta which was being driven by the suspect to take her to her place of residence in Chitawira.

“When they reached Winners Chapel Church, the driver took advantage of the victim’s drunkenness to stop by the roadside and transferred the victim from the front seat, lying her on the back seat and removed her under wears.

“The suspect then raped her without both her knowledge and consent. The victim only realised that she had been raped after the suspect had finished the act,” says the police publicist.

He added, “The matter was reported to Blantyre Police Station and the victim was referred to the hospital for a medical examination which proved that indeed she had been raped.The suspect was then arrested and is yet to appear before the court to answer the charge of rape”.

Police is reminding members of the general public especially women who hire taxis at night to try their best to be in a company of others than to be alone to avoid such incidents.

The suspect Ntonya hails from Mpagaja Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Somba in Blantyre District.