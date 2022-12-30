Namadingo dares Lulu

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Two renowned artists, Lawrence Khwisa popularly known as Lulu and Patience Namadingo are expected to share the stage on December 31, 2022 in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, Namadingo has revealed that there is a lot that Lulu needs to learn from him.

Namadingo also known as ‘The Doc’ said this during a press briefing at Umodzi Park organised ahead of the end-of-year party show in response to the relationship between the two.

However, Namadingo accepted to have learnt a lot from Lulu but was quick to say there are some skills Lulu lacks to match him.

”Nothing personal but I have reached some heights that Lulu hasn’t, so if he is going to be humble I will teach him,” said Namadingo.

In his remarks, Lulu said he is not aware of the comparison.

”All I know is to make good music for my fans, let them come and enjoy the show,” said Lulu.

The debate on who is better than the other has gone intense on social media amongst their followers.

The show will be supported by Faith Mussa and Kell Kay.

Source: MBC

