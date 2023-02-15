Of opposition DPP accusing Chakwera’s Tonse foiling fundraising dinner dance

By Burnet Munthali

According to the letter in circulation, the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed its great shock with what they claim to be the callous actions of President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance government (Malawi Congress Party) in threatening and subsequently stopping the Malawi College of Medicine to host a duly contracted Fundraising Dinner Dance that the DPP has scheduled for Saturday 18 February, 2023.

“These actions of the MCP government are reminiscent of the dark days of the Malawi Congress Party which we fought for in 1994 to usher in the democratic freedoms in Malawi. The constitution of Malawi lawfully guarantees any citizen of this nation the right to assemble,” reads part of the letter we have seen. The letter is signed by Honourable Shadric Namalomba, spokesperson for President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)

We interviewed Shadric Namalomba on Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 to confirm the letter came from his office through a questionnaire. The Honourable Minister Moses Kunkuyu was also contacted for government’s side of their story. Here is how it went:

Q. Can you confirm that this letter is officially from the DPP?

A . Yes the statement regarding postponement of the scheduled dinner dance at College of Medicine is coming from the DPP

Q. How do you feel after you have been stopped from hosting the Fundraising Dinner Dance which was scheduled for 18 December, 2023 at the Malawi College of Medicine? How has the DPP received this issue?

A . This callous action by MCP has not come as a surprise because it is in keeping with MCP DNA of intimidation, authoritarianism and darkness. They are not democratic. They usurped power through a calculated judicial coup and so they have been insecure as exemplified by their systematic campaign to muzzle opposing views through the removal of basic freedoms from citizens eg the closure of media houses on flimsy reasons and passing laws to restrict demonstrations, etc…. As part of their strategy to muzzle dissenting views, they have been sponsoring confusion in DPP. They have also been intimidating DPP members through unwarranted arrests and as we speak some of the members involved in organizing the Blue Night Dinner Dance have already been summoned by fiscal so as to intimidate them to stop planning the function further. That is MCP

Q. Why do you think government has taken this step?

A . MCP has taken this step because of insecurity. They are not comfortable to see DPP gaining popularity as their fortunes crumble.

Q. Do you think government is acting within the law?

A . The law provides for freedom of assembly and association. Furthermore, College of Medicine is a public institution serving members across the party divide. College of Medicine hall is for hire and we hired to use the place as a bonafide corporate citizen of the country and the booking was duly confirmed with the responsible officers at the College of Medicine. There is therefore no law that supports MCP’s action

Q. What will be the next step to be taken by the DPP after this cancellation of the Fundraising Dinner Dance?

A . DPP is rescheduling the dinner dance. It will be done at a venue and date to be announced soon. DPP will not be intimidated.

Q. How much has the DPP lost financially on the event of this postponement of the Fundraising Dinner Dance?

A . We have incurred a lot of costs relating to communication, advertising and printing of cards. We know that is what MCP would want to see, i.e. that DPP loses money and becomes financially handicapped. MCP is a Party of Saddists. But we will overcome. Malawians are the best judges.

Q. How do you view DPP ahead of 2025 elections?

A . Freedom is coming back in 2025. The party of darkness MCP will be buried once and for all. The DPP is restoring that freedom come 2025. Freedom from poverty, freedom from corruption, freedom from nepotism, freed from unemployment. Free from diseases. Free from devilish MCP.

Peter Mutharika and Lazarus Chakwera failing Malawians with poor leadership

Q. When is the DPP going to hold its convention?

A . The Convention is planned for any day in the early second half of this year (2023).

Q. How strong is the Democratic Progressive Party today in 2923 as we speak?

A . VERY STRONG than ever before. This has also been confirmed by the Afrobarometer surveys that have consistently put the DPP as the only party which is loved by all Malawians and which Malawians desire to lead them into prosperity. Our current strength is a result of focused, pragmatic and visionary leadership by our party president who is also the former president of Malawi. His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. He has managed to unite the party despite external influences to break the party apart. As we speak we have finalized the functional review with recommendations to reform our constitution and operating processes to make the party stronger and relevant for generations and generations to come with key emphasis on women, youth, integrity, patriotism and hard work

Q. What is your final word?

A . MCP has not changed. It will never change. It will continue to be a party of saddists, devoid of democratic principles. Malawians, be warned. That is why even in the face of rampant corruption within their ranks, they are out there, firing from all angles intimidating those pointing out this vice. The good thing is that each and every Malawian us saying MCP must go now. Malawians are angry that they will have to keep on suffering under the hands of MCP until 2025. Our message to MCP is don’t destroy the Democratic freedoms which you refused to grant to Malawians in 1994. You voted no to democracy. Do not destroy our democracy, and the democracy for the generations and generations to come.

We also interviewed the Minister of information, Moses Kunkuyu:

Q . Can you confirm that what is being alleged by the DPP in this letter is true?

A . It is not true. Government did not order such. It’s possible they have some other problems as you know drama never ends that side

Q. Why has government stopped the Malawi College of Medicine from hosting the DPP Fundraising Dinner Dance which was scheduled for 18 December 2023?

A . I hope Response to question 1 addresses this question

*Q . Do you think government is within the law for the decision it has taken?

A . You’ll agree with me Sir that this question would have applied if the response to question 1 was different to what I have said that Government did not issue any such instruction

Q. What steps should be followed by political parties if they would like to use government premises for their activities?

A . Every institution has its own guidelines which are discussed and agreed upon by the institution and the client. You may also wish to know Sir that Sunbird where different political parties do hold their activities does have significant Government shareholding

Q. What is your final word?

A . Malawi is for everyone, the Government is for everyone and the President is for everyone. Every institution run on Tax payers money belongs to the tax payers.

