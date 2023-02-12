Peter Obi appeals for peace as supporters attacked with machetes

As supporters of Nigeria’s presidential election candidate, Peter Obi, gathered at rallies and local markets, the 61 year-old candidate called for non-violent electioneering and promised citizens a new and peaceful country.

Voters go to the polls on 25 February to choose a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari who has served his maximum two terms in office.

Speaking at a rally in Lagos on Saturday he said: “Please go out on the 25th. Vote for LP [Labour Party]. Vote that day, stand there until they count the vote. You have all the dates. Once we win the election that is the beginning of a new Nigeria, that is the beginning of a new Nigeria.”

His speech followed reports of supporters being attacked with machetes and other weapons as they were making their way to the rally in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Addressing supporters, Obi also criticised security forces who had harassed citizens and he promised to say sorry for violence committed by the police.

“We will apologise to all those who are victims of police brutality. All those who have suffered at the hands of the government, we will apologise to them. We will make sure that it never happens again. Nigeria will be a peaceful country.”

Obi also promised that his administration would be good for business and said he aimed to make gas more profitable than oil.

Source: Africanews

